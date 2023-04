Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawai‘i Convention Center has hired Executive Chef Brooke Tadena. Tadena has more than a decade of culinary leadership experience, most recently serving as executive sous-chef at the Hilton Hawaiian since 2014. He previously served as an executive sous-chef at Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort &Spa, and as a banquet chef at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. He earned his associate degree in occupational studies from the Culinary Institute of America in New York and attended Kapiolani Community College in Honolulu.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.