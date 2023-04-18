Rail will open in July, HART CEO confirms
- By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:47 p.m.
VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER
HART CEO Lori Kahikina joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream show on Monday, April 17. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, said the guideway, the tracks and the stations should be done by the end of the year.
