Rail will open in July, HART CEO confirms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail will open in July, HART CEO confirms

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

    HART CEO Lori Kahikina joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream show on Monday, April 17. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, said the guideway, the tracks and the stations should be done by the end of the year.

    Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, said the guideway, the tracks and the stations should be done by the end of the year.

Lori Kahikina, executive director and CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, confirmed that the city’s nearly $10 billion rail line will open for public ridership in July. Read more

