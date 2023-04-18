comscore River of Life helps homeless with 40 sites across Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
River of Life helps homeless with 40 sites across Oahu

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Twice a month, River of Life Mission hands out food at its Chinatown location. Above, dry food and canned goods were ready to go during Friday’s distribution.

    Twice a month, River of Life Mission hands out food at its Chinatown location. Above, dry food and canned goods were ready to go during Friday’s distribution.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER River of Life Mission Executive Director Paul Gates, far left, General Manager Shervelle Gardner and Director of Finance Tracy Clay at the Chinatown location.

    River of Life Mission Executive Director Paul Gates, far left, General Manager Shervelle Gardner and Director of Finance Tracy Clay at the Chinatown location.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER River of Life Mission workers prepared meals Friday to be distributed at homeless encampments in Waimanalo.

    River of Life Mission workers prepared meals Friday to be distributed at homeless encampments in Waimanalo.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER People lined up Friday outside the River of Life Mission on North Pauahi Street during the food distribution.

    People lined up Friday outside the River of Life Mission on North Pauahi Street during the food distribution.

River of Life Mission, once the center of blame for homelessness in Chinatown, has reinvented its model to aid the needy by shutting down its Chinatown feeding program and instead helping the homeless at 40 different sites across Oahu, with plans to expand to the neighbor islands and even to foreign countries. Read more

