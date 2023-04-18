comscore Tech View: Eliminate old tech clutter that has no usefulness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Eliminate old tech clutter that has no usefulness

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Many folks, including businesses and government organizations, have a pile of old tech gear lying around. While we won’t go all Marie Kondo here, it’s always interesting in seeing the tech gear to which people hang on, most of which is useless. What can be tossed and what should be kept? Read more

