Campbell remains clear-cut No. 1 in softball poll

Campbell collected all 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 this week.

Led by ace pitcher Taryn Irimata, the Lady Sabers have an opening-round bye before hosting the Castle-Kapolei winner on Thursday in the OIA quarterfinals.

Waianae, ‘Iolani, Kamehameha and Maryknoll remained status quo to round out the first five in the weekly rankings.

Meanwhile, Baldwin returned to the Top 10 for the first time in six weeks. The Bears are at No. 10 after Moanalua dropped out.

Waimea had been gaining momentum but lost to Kauai last week, its first loss in KIF play.

The most interesting football score on a softball field last week might have been Kamehameha’s 19-18 win over Maryknoll in the ILH playoff tournament.

Still alive in the double-elimination format, Maryknoll plays regular-season winner ‘Iolani this afternoon.

After a 12-10 win over Punahou earlier, Kamehameha is the lone unbeaten team in the league tournament.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 17, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (11) (13-0-2, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 110 1

> def. No. 2 Waianae 4-2, Tuesday

> def. Mililani 5-2, Thursday

> next: vs. Castle-Kapolei winner, Thursday, 3 p.m.

2. Waianae (12-2-1, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 98 2

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 4-2, Tuesday

> next: vs. Pearl City-Moanalua winner, Thursday, 3 p.m.

3. ‘Iolani (16-4-1, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 84 3

> lost to No. 5 Maryknoll 9-5, Wednesday

> def. No. 6 Punahou 8-7, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday, 4 p.m., site TBD

4. Kamehameha (17-4-2, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 79 4

> def. No. 6 Punahou 12-10, Wednesday

> def. No. 5 Maryknoll 19-18, Saturday

> next: vs. Maryknoll-‘Iolani winner, Thursday, 4 p.m., site TBD

5. Maryknoll (13-9, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 62 5

> def. Mid-Pacific 7-1, Monday

> won at No. 3 ‘Iolani 9-5, Wednesday

> lost at No. 4 Kamehameha 19-18, Saturday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, today, 4 p.m. TBD

6. Mililani (14-5-1, 5-5 OIA reg. season) 41 7

> won at Kapolei 6-1, Tuesday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 5-2, Thursday

> next: vs. Kailua, today, 3 p.m.

7. Kaiser (18-6-2, 11-1 OIA reg. season) 38 8

> def. No. 9 Kalani 12-2 (6 inn), Tuesday

> won at Castle 13-1 (5 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Roosevelt-Leilehua winner, Thursday, 3 p.m.

8. Punahou (14-14, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 36 6

> lost at No. 4 Kamehameha 12-10, Wednesday

> def. Mid-Pacific 10-3, Thursday

> lost to No. 3 ‘Iolani 8-7, Saturday

9. Kalani (17-7-1, 10-2 OIA reg. season) 23 9

> lost at No. 8 Kaiser 12-2 (6 inn), Tuesday

> def. Moanalua 17-6 (6 inn), Thursday

> next: vs. Mililani-Kailua winner, Thursday, 3 p.m.

10. Baldwin (11-3, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 12 NR

> def. Maui 4-2, Tuesday

> def. King Kekaulike 10-3, Thursday

> won at Lahainaluna 9-3, Saturday

> next: bye

> next: vs. TBD, Apr. 24 (MIL semifinals)

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).