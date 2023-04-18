Kamehameha regains foothold on No. 1 in baseball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha is back in the saddle.

The Warriors garnered eight of 10 first-place votes to regain the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week. Kamehameha was in the top spot two weeks ago before Maui took over last week.

ILH regular-season winner Kamehameha (16-5-1 overall) had a bye last week while Maui lost two of three games to rival Baldwin. Maui tumbled to No. 5 while Kamehameha, Saint Louis, Baldwin and Hilo surged ahead.

‘Iolani beat Kamehameha 8-5 Monday in the ILH double-elimination playoff tournament.

Baldwin received one first-place vote, as did Hilo. The Vikings are 7-0 in BIIF play

The Bears clinched first place in the regular-season standings and will play the King Kekaulike-Lahainaluna winner in the MIL semifinals on Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 17, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (8) (16-5-1, 10-4 ILH reg. season) 97 2

>> Bye

>> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

>> next: TBD

2. Saint Louis (15-6-1, 9-4-1 ILH reg. season) 80 3

>> def. Pac-Five 12-1 (5 inn), Saturday

>> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Monday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

>> next: TBD

3. Baldwin (1) (11-8-1, 10-2 MIL) 75 7

>> def. No. 1 Maui 11-1 (6 inn), Thursday

>> def. No. 1 Maui 10-3, Friday

>> lost to No. 1 Maui 3-0, Saturday

>> next: vs. King Kekaulike-Lahainaluna winner, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

4. Hilo (1) (8-0, 7-0 BIIF) 64 5

>> next: at Hawaii Prep, Monday

>> next: at Pahoa, Friday

5. (tie) Maui (15-3, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 63 5-t

>> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 11-1 (6 inn), Thursday

>> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 10-3, Friday

>> def. No. 7 Baldwin 3-0, Saturday

>> next: TBD

5. (tie) Mid-Pacific (20-6, 9-5 ILH reg. season) 63 4

>> def. Maryknoll, 6-3 Saturday

>> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 3:30 p.m., CORP

>> next: TBD

7. ‘Iolani (18-7-1, 8-5-1 ILH reg. season) 40 6

>> def. Maryknoll 12-2 (5 inn), Tuesday

>> def. No. 8 Punahou 7-6, Saturday

>> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

>> next: TBD

8. Punahou (12-9, 8-6 ILH reg. season) 19 8

>> lost to No. 6 ‘Iolani 7-6, Saturday

>> next: vs. Maryknoll/Pac-Five winner, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai

9. (tie) Campbell (12-5, 9-1 OIA) 18 9

>> def. Aiea 6-4, Wednesday

>> next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

>> next: at Leilehua, Thursday, 3 p.m., Wahiawa Middle

9. (tie) Waiakea (11-3, 8-2 BIIF) 18 10

>> won at KS-Hawaii 14-0 (6 inn), Saturday

>> next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday

>> next: TBD