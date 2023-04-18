Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha regains foothold on No. 1 in baseball top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha is back in the saddle. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha is back in the saddle. The Warriors garnered eight of 10 first-place votes to regain the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 this week. Kamehameha was in the top spot two weeks ago before Maui took over last week. ILH regular-season winner Kamehameha (16-5-1 overall) had a bye last week while Maui lost two of three games to rival Baldwin. Maui tumbled to No. 5 while Kamehameha, Saint Louis, Baldwin and Hilo surged ahead. ‘Iolani beat Kamehameha 8-5 Monday in the ILH double-elimination playoff tournament. Baldwin received one first-place vote, as did Hilo. The Vikings are 7-0 in BIIF play The Bears clinched first place in the regular-season standings and will play the King Kekaulike-Lahainaluna winner in the MIL semifinals on Thursday at Iron Maehara Stadium. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 17, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (8) (16-5-1, 10-4 ILH reg. season) 97 2 >> Bye >> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Monday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai >> next: TBD 2. Saint Louis (15-6-1, 9-4-1 ILH reg. season) 80 3 >> def. Pac-Five 12-1 (5 inn), Saturday >> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Monday, 3:30 p.m., CORP >> next: TBD 3. Baldwin (1) (11-8-1, 10-2 MIL) 75 7 >> def. No. 1 Maui 11-1 (6 inn), Thursday >> def. No. 1 Maui 10-3, Friday >> lost to No. 1 Maui 3-0, Saturday >> next: vs. King Kekaulike-Lahainaluna winner, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. 4. Hilo (1) (8-0, 7-0 BIIF) 64 5 >> next: at Hawaii Prep, Monday >> next: at Pahoa, Friday 5. (tie) Maui (15-3, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 63 5-t >> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 11-1 (6 inn), Thursday >> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 10-3, Friday >> def. No. 7 Baldwin 3-0, Saturday >> next: TBD 5. (tie) Mid-Pacific (20-6, 9-5 ILH reg. season) 63 4 >> def. Maryknoll, 6-3 Saturday >> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 3:30 p.m., CORP >> next: TBD 7. ‘Iolani (18-7-1, 8-5-1 ILH reg. season) 40 6 >> def. Maryknoll 12-2 (5 inn), Tuesday >> def. No. 8 Punahou 7-6, Saturday >> next: vs. Kamehameha, Monday, 3 p.m., Ala Wai >> next: TBD 8. Punahou (12-9, 8-6 ILH reg. season) 19 8 >> lost to No. 6 ‘Iolani 7-6, Saturday >> next: vs. Maryknoll/Pac-Five winner, today, 3 p.m., Ala Wai 9. (tie) Campbell (12-5, 9-1 OIA) 18 9 >> def. Aiea 6-4, Wednesday >> next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday, 3 p.m. >> next: at Leilehua, Thursday, 3 p.m., Wahiawa Middle 9. (tie) Waiakea (11-3, 8-2 BIIF) 18 10 >> won at KS-Hawaii 14-0 (6 inn), Saturday >> next: vs. Kealakehe, Monday >> next: TBD Also receiving votes: Kailua 6, Kaiser 3, Aiea 2, Konawaena 1, Leilehua 1. Previous Story UC San Diego routs UH to take series finale Next Story Television and radio – April 18, 2023