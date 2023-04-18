comscore Punahou’s Clini, Haidar slam door in 4 on ‘Iolani in ILH tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou’s Clini, Haidar slam door in 4 on ‘Iolani in ILH tournament

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Kahale Clini soared for a slam against ‘Iolani’s Mason Matsuda, left, and Waipehe Winchester during Monday’s ILH tournament match at Punahou.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou’s Kahale Clini soared for a slam against ‘Iolani’s Mason Matsuda, left, and Waipehe Winchester during Monday’s ILH tournament match at Punahou.

Kahale Clini had 20 kills and middle Adam Haidar added 13 as Punahou rallied for a 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 win over ‘Iolani on Monday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

Previous Story
UC San Diego routs UH to take series finale
Next Story
Television and radio – April 18, 2023

Scroll Up