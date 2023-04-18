Punahou’s Clini, Haidar slam door in 4 on ‘Iolani in ILH tournament
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Kahale Clini soared for a slam against ‘Iolani’s Mason Matsuda, left, and Waipehe Winchester during Monday’s ILH tournament match at Punahou.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree