Scoreboard – April 18, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Park, 3 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

OIA Championships: final round, 10:14 a.m. at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Maryknoll vs. ’Iolani, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Park Field No. 2.

ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination Tournament, Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Park Field 5.

TENNIS

ILH: Clay Benham Postseason Tournament, Day 2, 8 a.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Tournament, Round 1, Hanalani at Maryknoll; Damien at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Single-Elimination Tournament. ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6:15 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis; Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner. Times/sites TBD.

OIA East: Castle vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field; Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Roosevelt at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Mililani; Kapolei at Campbell; Leilehua vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park; Waialua at McKinley; Waianae at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I tournament: Kapolei at Castle, 3 p.m.; Kailua at Mililani, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Moanalua, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH: Clay Benham Postseason Tournament, Day 3, 2 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Tournament, first round. At Kahuku: Castle vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kahuku, to follow. At Waipahu: Campbell vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Waipahu, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament, first round, Kapolei vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Aiea, to follow. Matches at Aiea.

Softball

ILH

Varsity

At Sand Island

Pac-Five 15, Damien 4

W—Elyse Yoshioka. L—Shelby Baguio.

Leading hitters—DMS: Kyle Garcia 1-1, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Kaia Marcellino-See 1-2, 1 RBI. P5: Milan Ah Yat 3-3, 3 runs, 7 RBIs, 2 HRs; Chloe Horikawa 2-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Kaiya Tom 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Elyse Yoshioka 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Kylie Oshita 1-3, 3 runs; Emily Aikau 1-1, 3 runs, 1 RBI.

Water Polo

ILH

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 12, Le Jardin 2

Goal Scorers—IOL: Hannah Fasi, Grace Furuta, Audrey Marie Dexter 4, Kyra Lurito 4, Alexi Sueoka 2. LJA: Eden Waqainabete, Siena Settle

Volleyball

College meN

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawaii (15) 320 26-2 1

2. UCLA (7) 313 27-2 2

3. Penn State 284 24-3 3

4. Long Beach State 271 20-3 4

5. UC Irvine 232 16-10 5

6. BYU 216 18-6 6

7. Grand Canyon 191 21-6 7

8. Stanford 167 13-12 8

9. Pepperdine 161 16-13 9

10. Ball State 122 19-8 10

11. Ohio State 111 20-9 11

12. Southern California 74 10-15 13

13. Loyola-Chicago 59 21-7 12

14. Charleston 29 22-6 15

15. Princeton 22 13-11 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lewis 13; CSUN 12; UC Santa Barbara 8; Saint Francis (Pa.) 6; McKendree 4; Lincoln Memorial 3

Dropped out: CSUN (14)

ILH

Boys Varsity

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15

Baseball

ILH

Varsity

At Ala Wai

‘Iolani 8, Kamehameha 5

W—Izack Takazawa. L—Alakai Kiakona.

S—Rylen Miyasaki.

Leading hitters—IOL: Cole Yonamine 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Bruin Agbayani 1-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Travis Ujimori 1-3, 1 run; Cadence Ueyama 1-4, 1 run. KSK: Jace Souza 2-4, 2 RBIs; Cody Branco 2-4, 1 run; Elijah Ickes 3-4, 2 runs; Aukai Kea 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI.

At CORP #1

Saint Louis 13, Mid-Pacific 3, 5 inn.

W—Jacob Villacorte. L—Reyn Kapua.

Leading hitters—MPI: Kash Coy 2-2, 1 run; Noah Kubo 1-3, 2 RBIs. STL: Ryder Okimoto 3-3, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Kolby Gushiken 3-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Tanner Chun 2-3, 1 run, 4 RBIs; Sean Yamaguchi 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Ezekiel Ribuca 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Chyler De Silva 2-3, 2 runs.

At CORP #2

Pac-Five 12, Maryknoll 2, 5 inn.

W—Ezra Lee. L—Kory Chu.

Leading hitters—P5: Brayden Kaya 2-3, 3 RBIs; Ace Perry 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIsCaleb Kim 2-3, 2 runs 1 RBI; Anthony Ahu Fisher 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Ezra Lee 2-3, 3 runs; Alika Ahu 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI. MS: Luke Swartman 1-2, 1 RBI.

BIIF

Varsity

At Kamehameha-Hawaii

Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Honokaa 0

W—Dylan Hanson. L—Aiden Joaquin.

Leading hitters—HON: Josyah Umeda 2-3, Hao Kanekoa 2-3. KSH: Dylan Hanson 2-3, 1 RBI; Dominica Christensen 2-4, 1 RBI; Kamaka Ili 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Shiloh Santos 2-4.

At Konawaena

Konawaena 5, Pahoa 4

W—Taven Hiraishi. L—Shane Sale-Silva.

Leading hitters—PAH: Shane Sale-Silva 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Cash Cohen 2-3, 1 run. KONA: Maika Akamu 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBIsl Trez Uemoto 2-3, 1 run; Tate Garana 1-2, 1 RBI.

Golf

Big West Women’s

Championship

Monday

At Spanish Trail Country Club

Las Vegas, Nev.

Round 2

1. Cal Poly 292-299—591

2. Long Beach State 297-295—592

3. UC – Riverside 295-304—599

4. CSU Fullerton 297-305—602

5. UC Davis 302-305—607

6. Hawaii 311-302—613

7. UC Irvine 309-307—616

8. CSU Bakersfield 302-320—622

9. CS Northridge 326-308—634

Hawaii Golfers:

T6. Hyeonji Kang (1) 75-73–148

T6. Mayumi Umezu (3) 73-75–148

T21. Focus Jonglikit (2) 80-74–154

40. Monica Johnson (5) 83-80–163

44. Ting-Yu Liu (6) N/A-82