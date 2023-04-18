Stephen Tsai: Brother-Lee love formed a coaching dynamic duo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After more than 50 years, Cal Lee said he is ready to step away from coaching football.

Definitely maybe.

“Everybody knows when it’s time, you know what I mean,” said Lee, Saint Louis School’s defensive coordinator. “You’re working and all of a sudden … it’s time. Fifty-two, three years, it’s a long time. I was really happy I could do it. But you need the energy, you know what I mean?”

Saint Louis head coach Ron Lee has heard his brother’s retirement talk the past few years. This time, Cal had a more exhausted tone. At Cal’s request, Ron recently made changes to the defensive coaches’ assignments entering spring training. But Ron anticipates the brothers — and best friends — will coach together again this year. Like always.

“He’s still around the school and the locker room,” Ron said. “He’ll always be around.”

Ron, 78, and Cal, 76, see each other nearly every day. On Sunday, they ate breakfast together and then attended services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

They share a passion for golf and pickleball. They often will meet up with their brother, Tommy, at their late parents’ home in Aina Haina. Tommy, who retired from coaching, commutes between his home in Montana and Hawaii.

They will discuss the news, their families and, of course, football.

“Football has always been a huge part of our lives,” Ron said. “We weren’t the brightest students, but because of football, we got through it. Private schools. Private colleges. Graduated. Taught. And coached for a long time.”

Cal and Ron coached together at Kaiser High, Saint Louis, the University of Hawaii and Kalani High. With Ron as head coach and Cal running the defense, Kaiser won the Oahu Prep Bowl in 1979. From 1986 through 1999, with Cal as head coach and Ron as offensive coordinator, Saint Louis won 13 Prep Bowls in a row and then the inaugural state tournament. Both were on June Jones’ UH coaching staff when the Rainbow Warriors went 12-0 during the 2007 regular season to earn an invitation to the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

For 40 years, even as a UH assistant coach, Ron served as manager of the Outrigger Waikiki Showroom, where the Society of Seven was mostly the featured act. Howard Peralta and Cal were assistant managers. During down time, the Lee brothers would draw up plays, using napkins as pads and shakers as players.

“We can confide in anything,” Ron said.

Ron and Cal credited their parents, Thomas and Hazel, for providing a life-long family atmosphere. Thomas worked several jobs, including prison guard and truck driver, but found time to attend all of his sons’ activities. Hazel ran the cafeteria at Punahou School.

“Because of my mom and dad, we did everything together,” Cal said. “Everything was family to them. Even with our age differences, we did everything together.”

Ron attended Saint Louis and Cal went to Kalani, but the three Lee brothers earned degrees at Willamette in Oregon. “Went to college together, worked at Outrigger together, coached together,” Ron said. “I don’t know if that’s close or a glutton for punishment.”

Cal said he and Ron have never had a fight. “We’re very close,” Cal said. “My older brother, too.”

Ron left UH after the 2009 season to help care for his elderly parents. Cal was not retained when Greg McMackin resigned as UH head coach in December 2011. In 2012, Cal and Ron joined Kalani’s coaching staff as coordinators in part because the school was near their parents’ home. They returned to Saint Louis in 2014, with Cal as head coach and Ron calling the run-and-shoot offense. Two years ago, Cal moved to defensive coordinator while Ron became head coach.

“After a certain age, (siblings) go their separate ways because of jobs, school, everything,” Ron said, “I’m lucky we still spend time together.”