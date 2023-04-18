comscore UH volleyball enters postseason at No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH volleyball enters postseason at No. 1

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

Hawaii retained the top spot in the NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll before embarking on its quest for a repeat title in this week’s Big West tournament in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
UC San Diego routs UH to take series finale
Next Story
Television and radio – April 18, 2023

Scroll Up