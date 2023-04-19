Letter: 2nd Amendment doesn’t cover mass murderers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Its preamble says the Constitution’s purpose is to “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty.” Read more

Its preamble says the Constitution’s purpose is to “establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty.” The Declaration of Independence says we have “certain unalienable rights, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

In contrast, the Second Amendment says that “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

The epidemic of mass shootings makes me ask how the Second Amendment could be so blindly interpreted that the mass murder of schoolchildren meets the intent of these sacred documents?

Applying common sense, the only “well regulated militia” to publicly bear arms should be active-duty military/state National Guard personnel, law officers and licensed personnel. Public safety comes first. Or pay more taxes to arm school teachers.

Adrian Chang

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter