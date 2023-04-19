Letter: Brewbaker right about decline in Hawaii economy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Economist Paul Brewbaker tells the truth Hawaii’s leaders need to hear. His April 7 appearance on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” is a must listen for anyone caring about our future.

His “local-kine” presenting style is entertaining and engaging, but his messages are serious and on point.

Brewbaker said that Hawaii is in a recession, and provided facts to back it up, noting our economic growth has been declining post-pandemic while the nation is rising. That’s concerning.

He made insightful observations like “you can build a renewable energy plant, you just can’t operate it” and “we throttle tourism, we throttle astronomy, we throttle renewable energy” before adding, “it has to be politically correct renewable energy, you cannot do biomass.” So true!

Spotlight Hawaii is a valuable source of information. I hope Brewbaker continues to be a regular guest and keeps telling the truths we need to know.

Derek Kurisu

Hilo

