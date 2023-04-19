Letter: Politicians should fight crime, help citizens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Crime is rampant and getting worse. The long-term and more difficult solution is a more equitable distribution of wealth.

Too few people are accumulating too much wealth. There’s a problem in our country when people need to work multiple jobs just to survive. The short-term solution is the enforcement of laws and punishment for crimes committed.

People who commit crimes must be held accountable and know that their behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Politicians need to stop wasting their energy attacking each other to protect their positions, and instead, focus their energy on solving issues and problems that affect everyday citizens who are just trying to survive.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

