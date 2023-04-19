comscore Letter: VA health waivers wrongly based on race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: VA health waivers wrongly based on race

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On April 4, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a final rule waiving copayments for health care and all urgent care visits for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition

Scroll Up