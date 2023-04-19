Editorial | Letters Letter: VA health waivers wrongly based on race Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On April 4, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a final rule waiving copayments for health care and all urgent care visits for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On April 4, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a final rule waiving copayments for health care and all urgent care visits for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. The VA should not approve the waivers of any copays to any racial group of United States military veterans. It is a huge error to “woke” the United States military. We all served as Americans, as soldiers of the United States of America, and not as any separate racial group. I served as a reservist in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442d Infantry, U.S. Army Reserve, and understand its World War II history and the integration of the U.S. military. Where was the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Hawaii Department of Defense or the Hawaii Legislature on this issue? This VA message is a clear federal confirmation that the “Native Hawaiian” is not indigenous in the United States and the state of Hawaii. James Kuroiwa Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Animal cruelty isn’t a cultural tradition