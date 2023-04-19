Letter: VA health waivers wrongly based on race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On April 4, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a final rule waiving copayments for health care and all urgent care visits for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans. Read more

On April 4, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a final rule waiving copayments for health care and all urgent care visits for eligible American Indian and Alaska Native veterans.

The VA should not approve the waivers of any copays to any racial group of United States military veterans. It is a huge error to “woke” the United States military. We all served as Americans, as soldiers of the United States of America, and not as any separate racial group. I served as a reservist in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442d Infantry, U.S. Army Reserve, and understand its World War II history and the integration of the U.S. military.

Where was the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, the Hawaii Department of Defense or the Hawaii Legislature on this issue? This VA message is a clear federal confirmation that the “Native Hawaiian” is not indigenous in the United States and the state of Hawaii.

James Kuroiwa

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter