Mayor Rick Blangiardi has announced that the first segment of Honolulu’s rail line, from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, will open for public ridership in July. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) is hustling to prove him right. “Let’s get this done,” HART CEO Lori Kahikina said Monday, on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show.

A final hurdle is repairing hairline cracks in the T-shaped supports atop columns that hold train platforms. The repairs are not yet complete, but still on schedule. The city’s Department of Transportation Services will operate and maintain rail when open for riders.