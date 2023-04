Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Normally, after gritting one’s teeth through the federal tax deadline, there is time to take a breath before the state tax collector arrives. Not this year. That’s due Thursday.

The usual April 15 due date for the feds was put off to this past Tuesday because the 15th fell on a Saturday and Monday was Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C.

With no such postponement for Hawaii, the traditional April 20 deadline still stands. Visit 808ne.ws/statetaxes to learn about filing for an extension.