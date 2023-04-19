2 suspects in Maili shooting surrender to police

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HPD
The Honolulu Police Department identifies one of two suspects in connection with the mass shooting at a Maili cockfight around midnight Friday that killed two people.
HPD / COURTESY PHOTO
Jacob Borge, left, Shaedan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Both suspects used firearms resulting in the death of two victims and causing substantial injuries to the other three victims. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. And if anyone has information, please call 911.”
Deena Thoemmes
Homicide lieutenant, Honolulu Police Department, pictured with a photo of shooting suspect Jacob Borge