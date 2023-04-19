comscore 2 suspects in Maili shooting surrender to police | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 suspects in Maili shooting surrender to police

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HPD

    The Honolulu Police Department identifies one of two suspects in connection with the mass shooting at a Maili cockfight around midnight Friday that killed two people.

  "Both suspects used firearms resulting in the death of two victims and causing substantial injuries to the other three victims. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. And if anyone has information, please call 911." Deena Thoemmes Homicide lieutenant, Honolulu Police Department, pictured with a photo of shooting suspect Jacob Borge

    “Both suspects used firearms resulting in the death of two victims and causing substantial injuries to the other three victims. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. And if anyone has information, please call 911.”

Two males wanted for their alleged roles in a mass shooting in Maili early Friday in which two people were killed and three others were wounded turned themselves in to police Tuesday night. Read more

