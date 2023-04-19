Army Corps unveils plan to handle Ala Wai flooding
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:15 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A runner got some exercise Tuesday on the bank of the Ala Wai Canal.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday unveiled its “prospective plan” for Ala Wai flood control. It includes controversial 6-foot walls around the Ala Wai Canal but excludes turning Manoa District Park into a detention basin. A canoe club practiced Tuesday on the canal.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, outrigger canoes waited for paddlers to take them out for practice on the Ala Wai.