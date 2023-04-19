comscore Kokua Line: When is the next prescription drug disposal event? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When is the next prescription drug disposal event?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

Question: Isn’t there usually one of those expired prescription drug drop-offs around tax time? I know the two aren’t related; it’s just how I remember to go through our medicine cabinets. I haven’t heard anything about it this year. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Tatsuya “Tatsu” Fujimoto and Yuji Soda

Scroll Up