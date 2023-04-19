Kokua Line: When is the next prescription drug disposal event?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Isn’t there usually one of those expired prescription drug drop-offs around tax time? I know the two aren’t related; it’s just how I remember to go through our medicine cabinets. I haven’t heard anything about it this year.

Answer: Yes, National Take Back Initiatives are held twice a year, in October and April. The spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nine locations on Oahu, Hawaii island, Kauai and Maui, according to a news release from the state Department of the Attorney General. The disposal service for expired or unused prescription drugs is free and anonymous — no questions asked, it said.

>> “Tablets, capsules, liquids, and other forms of medication will be accepted.”

>> You can leave the medication in its original container and don’t need to remove the label, the news release said.

>> New or used syringes will not be accepted.

>> Along with prescription drugs, the disposal sites will accept unwanted vaping devices, but only if the batteries have been removed.

Here are the scheduled locations:

Oahu:

>> Kailua fire station, 211 Kuulei Road

>> State Capitol, drive-thru along Beretania Street

>> Pearl City police station, 1100 Waimano Home Road

>> Times Supermarket Kahala, parking lot, 1173 21st Ave.

Hawaii island:

>> Kona police station, parking lot, 74-611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona

>> Ka Waena Lapa‘au Medical Complex, upper parking lot at corner of Ponahawai and Komohana streets in Hilo

Kauai:

>> Kauai Police Department, parking lot, 3990 Kaana St., Lihue

Maui:

>> Wailuku police station, parking lot, 55 Maha­lani St.

>> Kihei police station, parking lot, 2201 Piilani Highway

For more information, go to dea.gov/takebackday.

Q: Just curious: When not in use (like at night), are construction cranes left loose, so they behave like weather vanes?

A: You seem to have observed a tower crane “free slewing,” or “weathervaning,” which is the safety practice of releasing the slew brake or parking brake on a crane when high winds are expected so that the crane can rotate with the wind, rather than fighting it, according to the blog of DOZR.com, a hub for construction equipment rentals.

“The purpose of weathervaning is to prevent any damage that could be caused by the force of the wind. By allowing the tower … to move with the wind it removes the pressure and force that would otherwise cause excessive pressure on the structure, potentially even toppling it over,” the blog said, describing weathervaning as “a proper procedure used to help secure the stability of the crane.”

Auwe

Regarding “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” (808ne.ws/3AsXSst), are lawmakers really that concerned about cutting down on the things that distract drivers? During campaign season, what do you see our politicians doing every single day, during the time of day when there are the most drivers on the road?

They are doing their utmost to do what? Distract you! They bring their families and as many supporters as they can muster, make signs, cheer and wave just to take your mind off of driving so that you can do what?

Acknowledge them, instead of the other drivers on the road. In stop-and-go traffic when the flow of traffic is at its worst, our politicians are doing their best to make it worse. — A reader

Mahalo

Thanks so much to the two wonderful women who helped me after I tripped and fell hard during my morning walk.

I was dazed and not sure what to do. One of them, who I discovered was a nurse, knew I needed medical help, and an ambulance was called. They stayed with me until aid came. I later found out I had a fractured wrist along with a number of other bumps and bruises.

I send my heartfelt gratitude to the two angels who were there for me. — Grateful senior citizen

