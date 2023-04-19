Homelessness jumps 9% overall on neighbor islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The number of homeless increased on the neighbor islands by 9% overall, including a 5% decrease on Maui, according to the latest annual Point in Time Count. Read more

The number of homeless increased on the neighbor islands by 9% overall, including a 5% decrease on Maui, according to the latest annual Point in Time Count.

The three counties overall saw 173 more homeless people — up from 2,022 in 2022 to 2,195.

Oahu’s Point in Time Count data is expected to be released in late May.

In the 2022 Point in Time Count, 3,951 homeless people were counted across Oahu.

This year’s neighbor island Point in Time Count was conducted Jan. 22 and coordinated by the Bridging the Gap Continuum of Care.

Hawaii County saw a 20% increase — from 837 homeless people in 2022 to 1,003 in January. The good news was that the number of homeless families fell to 55 from 66, and the number of homeless children dropped to 118 from 149.

Kauai had a 10% increase — to 488 from 444. But the number of homeless families grew to 37 from 22, and the number of homeless children increased to 77 from 35.

The number of homeless in Maui County fell 5% — to 704 from 741. But the number of homeless families increased to 74 from 63, along with a jump in homeless children — to 146 from 136.

The number of homeless veterans counted across the neighbor islands fell overall by 16% — down to 91, compared with 108 in 2022.