First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has announced two leadership appointments:

>> Tatsuya “Tatsu” Fujimoto has been named deputy CEO. Fuji­moto spent several weeks with First Insurance in 2017 as part of Tokio Marine Holdings’ training program for high-potential leaders. He has returned to the company on an interim basis.

Prior to rejoining First Insurance, Fujimoto served as senior vice president of strategic planning at Tokio Marine America Insurance Co. in New York. He previously served as general manager of corporate strategy at Tokio Marine in Malaysia and as executive assistant to Tokio Marine’s Group CEO.

>> Yuji Soda has been promoted to vice president of strategic planning. Soda joined First Insurance in March 2019, and previously spent 14 years working for Tokio Marine in sales, corporate planning and human resources. Soda has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tokyo.

