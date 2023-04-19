comscore Plastic debris at ‘Garbage Patch’ colonized by coastal species | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plastic debris at ‘Garbage Patch’ colonized by coastal species

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY OCEAN CLEANUP Matthias Egger of The Ocean Cleanup inspects floating plastics he collected in collaboration with the “FloatEco” project during the 2018 expedition in the North Pacific Gyre.

    Matthias Egger of The Ocean Cleanup inspects floating plastics he collected in collaboration with the “FloatEco” project during the 2018 expedition in the North Pacific Gyre.

  • OCEAN CLEANUP / SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION Coastal podded hydroid Aglaophenia pluma and open-ocean gooseneck barnacles Lepas were living on plastic collected in the North Pacific Gyre.

    Coastal podded hydroid Aglaophenia pluma and open-ocean gooseneck barnacles Lepas were living on plastic collected in the North Pacific Gyre.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the large expanse of marine debris in the ocean, is home to new communities of coastal species, researchers have found. Read more

