State toning down rent hike for Waiahole Valley tenants

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. will lower a proposed rent increase for Waiahole Valley tenants. Farmers Charles Reppun, left, and his son, Nick, stand on part of the 28 acres he shares in Waiahole Valley with his two brothers and another family member.

    The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. will lower a proposed rent increase for Waiahole Valley tenants. Farmers Charles Reppun, left, and his son, Nick, stand on part of the 28 acres he shares in Waiahole Valley with his two brothers and another family member.

The cost to live on and in some cases farm state-owned land in Waiahole Valley won’t go up as much from historically very low rates under a new compromise with roughly 100 tenants in the rural community subsidized by Hawaii taxpayers. Read more

