Dave Reardon: Pete Velasco considered Hawaii's best volleyball player | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Pete Velasco considered Hawaii’s best volleyball player

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE Pedro Velasco was the leader on the first two U.S. men’s Olympic volleyball teams, in 1964 and ’68.

During the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union fought each other in some unconventional ways, and not all of the surrogate wars resulted in bloodshed. Read more

