Thelle, van Rossum wins Bonham Awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player Jakob Thelle and women’s water polo player Emma van Rossum were named the Jack Bonham Award winners during the H Awards on Monday. Read more

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player Jakob Thelle and women’s water polo player Emma van Rossum were named the Jack Bonham Award winners during the H Awards on Monday.

The Bonham Award, presented annually since 1974, is given to the top male and female senior student-athlete who “best exemplifies the ideals for which Jack Bonham stood for in the areas of athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership and character.”

Thelle, a setter from Tonsberg, Norway, earned Big West Player of the Year honors last season and has directed UH to consecutive national championships. The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors compete in the Big West Tournament starting Friday.

He will earn his master’s in urban and regional planning next month.

Van Rossum, of Nieuwegein, Utrecht, Netherlands, is a defender who was named to the Cutino Award Watch List as one of the nation’s top 20 collegiate players.

She has made the Dean’s List every semester and is set to earn her master’s degree in marketing next month. Van Rossum received her bachelor’s in economics in May 2021 in just three years and earned ACWPC All-Academic honors in 2021.

Chaminade’s McKean wins weekly honor

Chaminade center fielder Chasity McKean was named the Pacific West Softball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

McKean, a Kapolei graduate, batted 7-for-8, scored three runs and drove in five as the Silverswords swept a doubleheader against Hawaii Hilo on Saturday.

McKean, a senior, is fourth in the PacWest with a .368 batting average.