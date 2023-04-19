comscore Thelle, van Rossum wins Bonham Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Thelle, van Rossum wins Bonham Awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball player Jakob Thelle and women’s water polo player Emma van Rossum were named the Jack Bonham Award winners during the H Awards on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros rose from deep to excel in water polo
Next Story
Television and radio – April 19, 2023

Scroll Up