Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball and more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal sophomore missed the first two games of the series against Utah and started at designated hitter in Sunday’s finale and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to help the Golden Bears earn a 2-1 series win with an 11-8 victory. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal sophomore missed the first two games of the series against Utah and started at designated hitter in Sunday’s finale and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to help the Golden Bears earn a 2-1 series win with an 11-8 victory.

>> Kodey Shojinaga, Mid-Pacific ’22: The Kansas freshman second baseman hit .400 (6-for-15) with a double, a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored in three losses to Kansas State over the weekend.

>> Parker Grant, Maryknoll ’22: The Kansas freshman right-hander struck out four in two innings of relief and allowed one run on three hits in a 21-18 loss in the series finale on Sunday.

>> Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State freshman shortstop went 3-for-13 with two doubles, three runs scored, a walk and an RBI as the Hornets lost two of three to Texas-Arlington over the weekend.

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech senior left-hander tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in a 13-1 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State senior third baseman went 4-for-12 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs to help the Texans win two of three against California Baptist over the weekend.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Jaelin Ishikawa, Baldwin ’18: The Eastern Washington senior carded a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Big Sky Championship on Tuesday and is in second place at 5 under heading into today’s final round at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ishikawa trails the leader by four shots.

>> Malia Nam, Kaiser ’18: The Southern California senior opened the Pac-12 Championships one shot off the lead after a 4-under 68 before shooting 75 on Tuesday to sit in a tie for 13th place at 1 under heading into today’s final round at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Ariz.

>> Leia Chung, Leilehua ’22: The Boise State freshman closed with birdies on her final two holes to shoot a 1-under 71 on Tuesday and is tied for eighth place, three shots back of the leaders, heading into today’s second round of the Mountain West Conference Championships at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

>> Myah McDonald, Mid-Pacific ’20: The New Mexico junior opened with a 1-over 73 in the MWC Championships and is tied for 17th.

SOFTBALL

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss sophomore second baseman blasted the game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Rebels a 7-5 victory over Missouri to win the series on Monday. Kamoku added a three-run homer in the series opener on Saturday.

>> Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani ’22: The Brigham Young freshman right-hander pitched twice in relief in the series against Loyola Marymount over the weekend and threw a total of 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

>> Logan Gaspar, Maryknoll ’21: The Abilene Christian sophomore shortstop started two of three games against Texas-Arlington over the weekend and went 3-for-7 with a run scored.

>> Lauren Almeida, Kamehameha-Maui ’21: The Utah Tech sophomore shortstop went 3-for-9 with a run and an RBI in two losses to Grand Canyon on Friday.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona, Baldwin ’22: The Utah Tech freshman, who played both shortstop and left field, finished 2-for-9 with a walk, a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs against the Lopes.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Hunter Fujimori, Mililani ’20: The George Fox junior helped the Bruins hand Pacific (Ore.) its first loss of the season with wins at No. 2 doubles and No. 5 singles in the 6-3 team victory on Friday. George Fox completed an undefeated regular season on Saturday to earn the top seed in the Northwest Conference playoffs.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Taryn Fujimori, Mililani ’18: The Linfield (Ore.) senior won at No. 2 doubles and earned a 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles to help the Wildcats beat Lewis & Clark 8-1 on Friday to finish the regular season 7-1 in conference play and earn the No. 2 seed in the NWC tournament.

>> Lexie Matsunaga, Punahou ’19: The Linfield (Ore.) senior won at No. 1 doubles and earned a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles in the win over the Pioneers.

>> Allena Wong, Mililani ’19: The Linfield (Ore.) senior teamed with Matsunaga to win at No. 1 doubles and was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 4 singles against Lewis & Clark.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Jordan McQueen, Kapolei ’22: The Oglethorpe freshman dominated the long jump with a winning mark of 22.87 feet and finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 44.03 feet at the Berry Field Day Invitational that ended Saturday. McQueen also placed 15th in the 200-meter run with a time of 22.77 seconds.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Saydee Aganus, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’18: The Army senior broke her own program record in the 100-meter hurdles during the prelims, setting a mark of 13.75 seconds before weather caused the finals to be canceled at the Bison Outdoor Classic over the weekend.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara senior outside hitter hit .556 with 18 kills, four digs and an ace in a sweep of Cal State Northridge on Friday. Wilcox added 17 kills, eight digs and three aces Saturday in a four-set victory over the Matadors on senior night. UCSB will play UC San Diego in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament on Thursday.

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.