Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball and more
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated Midnight
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
OLE MISS ATHLETICS
Ole Miss sophomore and Kamehameha alum Keila Kamoku flashed a shaka as she headed home after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Missouri on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree