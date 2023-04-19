comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball and more

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  • OLE MISS ATHLETICS Ole Miss sophomore and Kamehameha alum Keila Kamoku flashed a shaka as she headed home after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Missouri on Monday.

    OLE MISS ATHLETICS

    Ole Miss sophomore and Kamehameha alum Keila Kamoku flashed a shaka as she headed home after hitting a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning against Missouri on Monday.

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal sophomore missed the first two games of the series against Utah and started at designated hitter in Sunday’s finale and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored to help the Golden Bears earn a 2-1 series win with an 11-8 victory. Read more

Previous Story
Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros rose from deep to excel in water polo
Next Story
Television and radio – April 19, 2023

Scroll Up