Kaneshiro bests her bestie and the field to win OIA girls golf title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  Kalani's Kara Kaneshiro hit out of a bunker at the 17th green during the OIA Girls Golf Championship at Pearl Country Club on Tuesday.

    Kalani’s Kara Kaneshiro hit out of a bunker at the 17th green during the OIA Girls Golf Championship at Pearl Country Club on Tuesday.

Kara Kaneshiro was a model of consistency. The Kalani senior knew, however, that classmate and close friend Teal Matsueda would be there in the end. Kaneshiro finished with 3-under-par 69 on day two, edging Matsueda by one stroke Tuesday at soggy, windy Pearl Country Club. Read more

