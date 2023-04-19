Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 19, 2023 Today Updated 10:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. OIA East: Castle vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field; Kailua at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park; Waialua at McKinley; Waianae at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL OIA Division I: Tournament, first round: Kapolei at Castle; Kailua at Mililani; Pearl City at Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary. Games start at 3 p.m. TENNIS ILH: Clay Benham Postseason Tournament, Day 3, 2 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex. VOLLEYBALL OIA Division I boys: Tournament, first round. At Kahuku: Castle vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kahuku, to follow. At Waipahu: Campbell vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Waipahu, to follow. OIA Division II boys: Tournament, first round, Kapolei vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Aiea, to follow. Matches at Aiea. THURSDAY BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific/Kamehameha winner vs. ‘Iolani/Saint Louis loser, time/site TBD. OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua; Miliani at Kapolei; Pearl City at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. GOLF ILH Varsity I: Semifinals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2. ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination Tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5. OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals: Kapolei/Castle winner at Campbell; Kailua/Mililani winner vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park; Pearl City/Moanalua winner at Waianae; Roosevelt/Leilehua winner at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Tournament, first round: Waipahu at Waialua; McKinley at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Championship, Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Round 3, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. OIA Division I boys: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Waialua/ Kahuku winner vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Castle/Nanakuli winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Kalani/Waipahu winner vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Kaiser winner vs. Mililani, to follow. OIA Division II boys: Tournament, semifinals, Kapolei/Kaimuki winner vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Aiea winner vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at McKinley. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Tournament. Third place: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani. OIA girls: Tournament, first round: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH Boys Varsity II Tournament Tuesday Le Jardin def. Damien 25-23, 25-21, 27-25 Hanalani def. Maryknoll 25-22, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23 BIIF Monday Boys Varsity Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-11, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 Boys JV Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-22, 22-25, 15-12 BASEBALL ILH Double-Elimination Tournament Tuesday At Ala Wai Field Kamehameha 6, Pac-Five 1 W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Colten Amai- Nakagawa. Leading hitters—KS: Pono Nakano 2b, 2 RBIs; Caleb Okada 2b. At Mid-Pacific Mid-Pacific 9, Punahou 5 W—Coen Goeas. L—Braden Blackwell. Leading hitters—MPI: Brayson Sarae 3-3, 2b, 3 runs; Chris Cannon 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Wagner 2b; Chandler Murray HR. OIA East Tuesday At Kahala Field Kaiser 8, Kalani 1 W—Caleb Hamasaki. L—Logan Ouchi. Leading hitters—Kais: Taylin Oana 2-5, 3b, 3 runs; Kanoa Morisaki 2 RBIs; Hamasaki 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 3b; Kade Hue 3b. Kaln: Warner Ishii 2-3; Jase Fujikawa 2b. OIA West Tuesday At Mililani Mililani 4, Nanakuli 3 W—Dalton Iwamoto. L—Micah Nihoa. Leading hitters—Mil: Ethan Murakoshi 2-2, 2 2bs; Ethan Bagasol 2-3; Calvin Hawes 2b. Nan: Isaiah Enriquez 2b, 2 RBIs; Donald Kapaku Jr. 2b. At Campbell Campbell 4, Kapolei 2 W—Shaveh Sarono. L—Halona Felix. Leading hitter—Camp: Ridge Choy HR, 3 RBIs. At Aiea Rec. field Leilehua 5, Aiea 2 W—Koen Barton. L—Jonah Takeda. Leading hitters—Lei: Loren Owan 2-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Titan Pasco 2b, 3 RBIs; Pono Arindain 2-2. Aiea: Bishop Foumai 2-4, 2b; Isaac Rodrigues 2-3, 2b. BIIF Tuesday Honokaa 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2 W—Gabe Key. L—Keyan Kanahele. Leading hitter—KSH: Key 2-2, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. SOFTBALL ILH Tuesday Varsity I Double-Elimination Tournament Ala Wai Park Field ‘Iolani 9, Maryknoll 3 W—Kiara Baba. L—Jenna Sniffen. Leading hitters—Iol: Milla Fukuda 2 runs; Kennadie Tsue 2-4, 2 runs; Lexi Muramoto 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Natalie Ching 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Mia Carbonell. Mary: Palehua Silva 2-4. Varsity II Double-Elimination Tournament At Sand Island Park Damien 15, Sacred Hearts 7 W—Shelby Baquio. L—Destiny Tautofi. Leading hitters—DMS: Kaiya Miller 3 runs; Kylie Garcia 3-4, 3 HRs, 4 runs, 7 RBIs; Baquio 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaila Kalama-Bajet 2 RBIs; Jaelyn Natividad 2 runs; Alana Keao 2 runs. SHA: Kylee Maene-Kido HR, 3 RBIs; Vanessa Welch 2 RBIs. WATER POLO ILH Tournament Semifinals Tuesday Girls Varsity I Kamehameha 12, ‘Iolani 5. Goal scorers—KS: Laikuakamahina Wong 3, Kohia Rego 3, Ava Gurney 3, Leinaala Wong 2, Tea Brandon. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 4, Capri Matthyssen. Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—Pun: Synnove Robinson 6, Allison Kauahi 3, Skylar Azama, Ava Aguilera. MPI: Lexi Roberts 2, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz. Previous Story Television and radio – April 19, 2023