Scoreboard – April 19, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Castle vs. Farrington at Joey DeSa Field; Kailua at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park; Waialua at McKinley; Waianae at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I: Tournament, first round:

Kapolei at Castle; Kailua at Mililani; Pearl City at Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH: Clay Benham Postseason Tournament, Day 3, 2 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Tournament, first round. At Kahuku: Castle vs. Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Kahuku, to follow.

At Waipahu: Campbell vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Waipahu, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament, first round, Kapolei vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.;

Kalaheo vs. Aiea, to follow. Matches at Aiea.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Mid-Pacific/Kamehameha winner vs.

‘Iolani/Saint Louis loser, time/site TBD.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua; Miliani at Kapolei; Pearl City at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: Semifinals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2.

ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals: Kapolei/Castle winner at Campbell; Kailua/Mililani winner vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park; Pearl City/Moanalua winner at Waianae; Roosevelt/Leilehua winner at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round: Waipahu at Waialua; McKinley at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship, Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Round 3, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Waialua/

Kahuku winner vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Castle/Nanakuli winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Kalani/Waipahu winner vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Kaiser winner vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament,

semifinals, Kapolei/Kaimuki winner vs.

Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Aiea winner vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at

McKinley.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Tournament. Third place: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

OIA girls: Tournament, first round:

Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs.

Roosevelt, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Boys Varsity II Tournament

Tuesday

Le Jardin def. Damien 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Hanalani def. Maryknoll 25-22, 25-18,

15-25, 25-23

BIIF

Monday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-11,

21-25, 25-17, 25-14

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-22,

22-25, 15-12

BASEBALL

ILH

Double-Elimination Tournament

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 6, Pac-Five 1

W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Colten Amai-

Nakagawa.

Leading hitters—KS: Pono Nakano 2b,

2 RBIs; Caleb Okada 2b.

At Mid-Pacific

Mid-Pacific 9, Punahou 5

W­—Coen Goeas. L—Braden Blackwell.

Leading hitters—MPI: Brayson Sarae

3-3, 2b, 3 runs; Chris Cannon 2 RBIs;

Nathaniel Wagner 2b; Chandler Murray HR.

OIA East

Tuesday

At Kahala Field

Kaiser 8, Kalani 1

W—Caleb Hamasaki. L—Logan Ouchi.

Leading hitters—Kais: Taylin Oana 2-5, 3b, 3 runs; Kanoa Morisaki 2 RBIs;

Hamasaki 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 3b; Kade Hue 3b. Kaln: Warner Ishii 2-3; Jase

Fujikawa 2b.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Mililani

Mililani 4, Nanakuli 3

W—Dalton Iwamoto. L—Micah Nihoa.

Leading hitters—Mil: Ethan Murakoshi 2-2, 2 2bs; Ethan Bagasol 2-3; Calvin Hawes 2b. Nan: Isaiah Enriquez 2b,

2 RBIs; Donald Kapaku Jr. 2b.

At Campbell

Campbell 4, Kapolei 2

W—Shaveh Sarono. L—Halona Felix.

Leading hitter—Camp: Ridge Choy HR, 3 RBIs.

At Aiea Rec. field

Leilehua 5, Aiea 2

W—Koen Barton. L—Jonah Takeda.

Leading hitters—Lei: Loren Owan 2-3,

2 HRs, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Titan Pasco 2b,

3 RBIs; Pono Arindain 2-2. Aiea: Bishop Foumai 2-4, 2b; Isaac Rodrigues 2-3, 2b.

BIIF

Tuesday

Honokaa 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2

W—Gabe Key. L—Keyan Kanahele.

Leading hitter—KSH: Key 2-2, 3b, HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

Double-Elimination Tournament

Ala Wai Park Field

‘Iolani 9, Maryknoll 3

W—Kiara Baba. L—Jenna Sniffen.

Leading hitters—Iol: Milla Fukuda 2 runs; Kennadie Tsue 2-4, 2 runs; Lexi Muramoto 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Natalie Ching 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 RBIs; Mia Carbonell. Mary: Palehua Silva 2-4.

Varsity II

Double-Elimination Tournament

At Sand Island Park

Damien 15, Sacred Hearts 7

W—Shelby Baquio. L—Destiny Tautofi.

Leading hitters—DMS: Kaiya Miller 3 runs; Kylie Garcia 3-4, 3 HRs, 4 runs, 7 RBIs; Baquio 4-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaila

Kalama-Bajet 2 RBIs; Jaelyn Natividad

2 runs; Alana Keao 2 runs. SHA: Kylee Maene-Kido HR, 3 RBIs; Vanessa Welch

2 RBIs.

WATER POLO

ILH

Tournament Semifinals

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 12, ‘Iolani 5. Goal

scorers—KS: Laikuakamahina Wong 3, Kohia Rego 3, Ava Gurney 3, Leinaala Wong 2, Tea Brandon. Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 4, Capri Matthyssen.

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal

scorers—Pun: Synnove Robinson 6,

Allison Kauahi 3, Skylar Azama, Ava

Aguilera. MPI: Lexi Roberts 2, Hoapili Kukea-Shultz.