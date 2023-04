Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I had the privilege of serving as a state representative for Maui when the Hawaii Tourism Authority was established by legislative act in 1998. Read more

I had the privilege of serving as a state representative for Maui when the Hawaii Tourism Authority was established by legislative act in 1998. HTA was created to take the politics out of Hawaii’s tourism marketing and enable strategic, long-term planning that keeps our No. 1 industry competitive globally.

HTA’s importance to Hawaii is seen in its mission: to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires and visitor industry needs.

Today, I serve as vice chair of HTA’s board of directors, a diverse group of 12 volunteers dedicated to serving our communities and businesses. HTA’s board is appointed by the governor, House speaker and Senate president, and confirmed by the Senate.

It is troubling that bills being considered by the Legislature — House Bill 1375 and Senate Bill 1522 — are intended to force out its leadership, which is delivering results to the people of Hawaii. Why?

When John De Fries was selected among 250 applicants nearly three years ago, it was a proud moment for Hawaii as he is the first Native Hawaiian to lead HTA. Now, based on a disingenuous rationale, these bills would eliminate John’s position, affect staff, remove our board, and put increased political influence on how tourism is managed.

The bills were introduced under the guise of putting more emphasis on destination management. However, the problem with that argument is that HTA is implementing a community-first approach to managing tourism.

Through HTA’s staff and partners, HTA is carrying out its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, advancing Hawaii to a more cultural and community-focused model for tourism management.

HTA continues to reinvest funding directly into the community through its Kukulu Ola, Aloha ‘Aina, and Community Enrichment programs; uplift Hawaiian cultural practitioners; protect natural resources; and support other industries like agriculture.

HB 1375 and SB 1522 will not effectuate meaningful change compared to what HTA has already accomplished and the work underway. If these bills are enacted, HTA will be repealed and folded into the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. HTA’s impact will be downgraded and Hawaii’s global brand will suffer.

Upon joining the board last July, it was heartening to see the progress HTA’s staff was making in working alongside communities on all islands to implement its Destination Management Action Plans. This widely praised public-private partnership shows how HTA is an effective catalyst for improving tourism management.

HTA is not opposed to change. Earlier this legislative session, lawmakers killed a bill supported by HTA to conduct a study on alternative models of tourism governance. Knowing this information could be a valuable, responsible approach to restructuring tourism’s future, HTA plans to discuss the feasibility of having this study undertaken at our next board meeting.

Even while legislators consider dissolving HTA, the agency is expanding its destination management work with the community. The agency is procuring support services for destination stewardship, a multiyear contract that will direct more than $28 million in support of destination management benefiting the community, Native Hawaiian culture and the environment.

The timeframes in HB 1375 and SB 1522 do not allow for a meaningful evaluation of their consequences, let alone a smooth transition. It would be prudent to utilize the tourism governance study findings for future planning and to extend the transition timeframes.

John’s leadership is guiding us to a place of greater balance between the needs of the community, support of the culture, and the industry’s responsibilities. His leadership will help this critical piece of our economic fabric regain the support of our communities and kamaaina.

This is not the time for a change that halts this progress and permanently diverts HTA from its mission.

Mike White is vice chair of the Hawaii Tourism Authority board of directors; he has been in the visitor industry on three islands for 54-plus years.