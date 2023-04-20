comscore Column: Bill would curb sexual violence against students, help survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Bill would curb sexual violence against students, help survivors

  • By Anna Nalani Ezzy
  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 p.m.
  • Anna Nalani Ezzy is the state director for Every Voice Hawaiʻi, and is on the public policy committee for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Hawaiʻi.

    Anna Nalani Ezzy is the state director for Every Voice Hawaiʻi, and is on the public policy committee for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Hawaiʻi.

I am a graduate student at the University of Hawaii at Hilo and the state director of Every Voice Hawai‘i, a student- and survivor- led coalition to end sexual violence on college campuses. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: HART works on mayor’s July deadline

Scroll Up