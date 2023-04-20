Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To counterpoint Wilbert Kubota’s recent letter, I told ChatGPT: List in 100 words or less the positive impact on the safety, economy, and potential reduction in crime if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized in Hawaii. Read more

It responded, “The legalization of recreational marijuana in Hawaii could have several positive impacts. Firstly, it could promote safety by reducing the illegal marijuana market and associated criminal activities, such as trafficking and black market sales. This could also free up law enforcement resources to focus on more serious crimes.

“Secondly, it could boost the economy by creating a new legal industry with potential for job creation, tax revenue, and tourism. Additionally, it could reduce the strain on the criminal justice system and save costs associated with marijuana-related arrests and incarceration. Lastly, it could potentially reduce crime rates by redirecting users towards legal, regulated sources, minimizing risks associated with contaminated or dangerous substances.”

Ronald A. Lynch

Moiliili

