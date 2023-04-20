Editorial | Letters Letter: Introducing biases can make AI risky Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Wilbert Kubota illustrates why artificial intelligence is so dangerous (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Wilbert Kubota illustrates why artificial intelligence is so dangerous (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18). How you ask a question of AI is of critical importance as AI will reflect any bias in the question. The use of the word “negative” (“List in 100 words or less the negative impact on the safety, health and potential crime if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized in Hawaii.”) determined the answer he would get. The identical question with the word “positive” in place of “negative” yields a contradictory answer, therefore neither answer can be considered “right.” A more nuanced and thought-provoking answer is returned when neither of those biasing words are used. Hmm… I’ll bet that might work when speaking with nonartificial intelligences, too. Michael Richards Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: HART works on mayor’s July deadline