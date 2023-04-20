Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wilbert Kubota illustrates why artificial intelligence is so dangerous (“Artificial intelligence warns against marijuana,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, April 18).

How you ask a question of AI is of critical importance as AI will reflect any bias in the question. The use of the word “negative” (“List in 100 words or less the negative impact on the safety, health and potential crime if recreational marijuana is allowed to be grown and legalized in Hawaii.”) determined the answer he would get.

The identical question with the word “positive” in place of “negative” yields a contradictory answer, therefore neither answer can be considered “right.”

A more nuanced and thought-provoking answer is returned when neither of those biasing words are used. Hmm… I’ll bet that might work when speaking with nonartificial intelligences, too.

Michael Richards

Kaneohe

