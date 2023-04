Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The idea of switching to all electric cars in Hawaii is obviously a good idea. One big problem will be the availability of charging stations for all the people who park on the street, live in apartments or condos, or rent cars and park at hotels. Read more

The idea of switching to all electric cars in Hawaii is obviously a good idea. One big problem will be the availability of charging stations for all the people who park on the street, live in apartments or condos, or rent cars and park at hotels.

Do folks realize how much power would be required for charging stations to serve one large apartment building of 200 units?

Multiply that by hundreds of buildings. I don’t think our present power infrastructure is capable or wired to provide this kind of demand. Where is all the electricity going to come from? It’s definitely something we should consider.

Also, the average cost of installing charging stations is about $2,000 to $3,000. Who can afford and pay for this? The cost of upgrading our power system and the cost to the consumer will be enormous.

It’s something that the public needs to seriously consider and plan for in any city or area that will eventually use the new technology.

Bill Romerhaus

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter