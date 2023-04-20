Letter: Replace fluorescents with safer LED bulbs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fluorescent light bulbs are one of those things that seemed like a good idea at the time. They did save energy compared to incandescent bulbs (remember those?). Read more

Fluorescent light bulbs are one of those things that seemed like a good idea at the time. They did save energy compared to incandescent bulbs (remember those?). But they had a nasty little secret: Each one contains a dose of neurotoxic mercury that can be released into your home, or into the environment when the bulb is broken, and they emit UV rays that can contribute to skin cancer.

Now that LED lights are widely available, inexpensive and even more energy-efficient, hardly anyone wants fluorescents any more, and some states are moving to ban them. If Hawaii is last, manufacturers may do what they have done with other dangerous products in the past: Dump them in Hawaii.

I hope readers will join me in supporting House Bill 192 to phase out the sale of dangerous fluorescents in favor of longer-lasting LEDs that save us more on our electric bills.

Douglas Perrine

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter