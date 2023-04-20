comscore Letter: The best energy- and water-saving policy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: The best energy- and water-saving policy

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A bill being considered by the Legislature right now would be a win-win for consumers and the planet, but most people have never heard of the proposed policy. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: HART works on mayor’s July deadline

Scroll Up