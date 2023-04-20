Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Riding Pacific’s great garbage patch Today Updated 9:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Invader alert: Ocean invertebrates such as barnacles originating from Japan’s coastal waters are colonizing plastic debris in the open ocean — attaching to floating trash, and multiplying — and could end up on and near Hawaii’s coastline, disrupting ecosystems and endangering native species. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Invader alert: Ocean invertebrates such as barnacles originating from Japan’s coastal waters are colonizing plastic debris in the open ocean — attaching to floating trash, and multiplying — and could end up on and near Hawaii’s coastline, disrupting ecosystems and endangering native species. Species not typically found in the open ocean are finding safe harbor in “the vast and expanding sea of plastic debris” known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, northwest of the Hawaiian Islands, researchers with the University of Hawaii and Smithsonian Environmental Research Center report. Meanwhile: Plastic pollution worldwide is expected to grow exponentially, unless counter-actions are taken. Previous Story Off The News: HART works on mayor’s July deadline