Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Riding Pacific’s great garbage patch

Invader alert: Ocean invertebrates such as barnacles originating from Japan’s coastal waters are colonizing plastic debris in the open ocean — attaching to floating trash, and multiplying — and could end up on and near Hawaii’s coastline, disrupting ecosystems and endangering native species. Read more

