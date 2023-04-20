comscore CDC greenlights second bivalent booster dose for kupuna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

CDC greenlights second bivalent booster dose for kupuna

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Federal authorities have approved another COVID-19 booster for kupuna ages 65 and older, as well as for those who are immunocompromised. Read more

