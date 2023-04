Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Servco Pacific Inc. announced Wednesday that Peter Dames will become the company’s president and CEO on Oct. 1.

Mark Fukunaga will step down as CEO and transition from chairman to executive chair of the board. Rick Ching will retire as president and chief operating officer but remain a director of Servco’s Global Mobility board.

“Peter has been an invaluable leader in guiding Servco’s shift from a product-focused company to a services-based mobility business,” Fukunaga said. “He truly exemplifies our core value of ‘continuous innovation,’ and I have every confidence that he, along with our incredible leadership team, will continue to build on Servco’s success.”

Dames currently serves as Servco’s executive vice president with responsibility for Hawaii automotive retail operations and marketing. He joined the company in 2018 after serving on its board for two years. As CEO, Dames will be responsible for all Servco businesses, including its automotive business in Hawaii and Australia, musical instruments business, and venture capital investments.

“I’m extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Mark and Rick for the past five years,” Dames said. “They’ve built an amazing team with strong values and an unbeatable work ethic and have carried the company through unprecedented challenges such as the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fukunaga joined the company in 1988 and became CEO in 1994. During his tenure, Servco’s revenue multiplied twelvefold to $3.2 billion in 2022. He is the third generation of leadership from the Fukunaga family. Mark’s grandfather, Peter, founded the company in 1919 as a two-car repair garage in Waialua.

Ching has been part of Servco’s team for 38 years, holding various positions in corporate finance, including chief financial officer. He was named president in 2009 and COO in 2014.

Servco also is making other changes. Nick Pappas, managing director of Servco Australia, will add the titles of president/managing director of Servco Global Mobility group.

Peter Hirano, executive vice president of Hawaii Distribution, People and Strategy, will remain executive vice president of Servco Pacific Inc. and add the title of chief operating officer of Servco’s Hawaii Mobility group, which oversees all automotive retail, distribution and support functions in Hawaii.