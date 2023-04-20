comscore FBI, police bomb squads secure suspected meth lab in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FBI, police bomb squads secure suspected meth lab in Kapolei

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

Bomb squads with the FBI and Honolulu Police Department secured the site Wednesday of a clandestine drug lab in Kapolei, according to a release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Grant Kubota, Kiley Esprecion and Jamie Wakayama

Scroll Up