FBI, police bomb squads secure suspected meth lab in Kapolei

Bomb squads with the FBI and Honolulu Police Department secured the site Wednesday of a clandestine drug lab in Kapolei, according to a release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Residents in two homes adjacent to the property were evacuated Tuesday night as a precaution and were moved to safety for about eight hours. At 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, residents were able to go back into their homes.

“We appreciate the community’s patience, especially the residents who are displaced, while law enforcement officials continue to work,” said Nicole K. Nishida, DEA spokesperson for the Los Angeles Field Division, in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The investigation and securing of the site is a joint effort of the DEA Honolulu office, HPD, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, FBI-Honolulu, ATF- Honolulu and the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety — Sheriff Division.

ATF-Honolulu sent a special agent bomb technician to assist. Department of Public Safety deputy sheriffs provided law enforcement support to police and federal agents.

The drug lab discovery is unrelated to a separate active federal drug case that resulted in a search warrant on a Waianae property in recent weeks, stirring tensions among rival criminal factions wondering who turned them in to the U.S. Department of Justice.

DEA Honolulu will contact a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency once it concludes its investigation to assess and assist with the environmental impacts, according to the release.

“Our main concern is the safety of the community surrounding these illegal labs which are often in residential neighborhoods,” said DEA Honolulu Assistant Special Agent in Charge Victor Vazquez, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser. “The products and chemicals in these labs are highly volatile and can explode easily causing potential injuries and fires. While methamphetamine production labs are not common on the island, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to target any individuals who engage in the illegal production of methamphetamine.”

There have been no arrests at this time and the investigation continues.

Agents with the DEA conducting a search warrant of a suspected clandestine methamphetamine production lab in the 92-500 block of Awawa Street in Kapolei at about 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon found “volatile chemicals and materials that could endanger area residents,” according to news release from the DEA.

DEA Honolulu agents conducting a search warrant found chemicals and materials that resembled a methamphetamine production lab and decided to leave the residence and call the HPD Clan Lab Team to help out, according to the statement from DEA.

At about 7:30 p.m. the FBI bomb squad responded to the scene to help, and the neighbors were evacuated while officials conducted their investigation.

DEA Honolulu is working closely with HPD, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, FBI-Honolulu, ATF-Honolulu and the State of Hawaii Department of Public Safety — Sheriff Division.

“We appreciate the assistance from our local, state, and federal partners,” Nishida said on Tuesday.