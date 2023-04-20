comscore HTA cuts would cost Hawaii millions, agency says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HTA cuts would cost Hawaii millions, agency says

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The embattled Hawai‘i Tourism Authority said state lawmakers could cost the state millions of dollars in federal funding, halt destination management efforts and put community programs at risk if they continue down a path of repealing the agency or funding it through a budget bill that cuts the agency’s funding request by more than half. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Grant Kubota, Kiley Esprecion and Jamie Wakayama

Scroll Up