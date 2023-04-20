comscore Kokua Line: Does Summer Fun pay Junior Leaders? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does Summer Fun pay Junior Leaders?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Question: Regarding Summer Fun, do the junior leaders get paid? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Grant Kubota, Kiley Esprecion and Jamie Wakayama

Scroll Up