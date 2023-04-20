Matson shipping demand wanes in first quarter but rebound is expected
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 19
Matson expects shipping demand to pick up later in the year. A Matson container ship leaves Honolulu Harbor late in the afternoon while a tour submarine returns to its mooring dock.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree