Matson shipping demand wanes in first quarter but rebound is expected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Matson shipping demand wanes in first quarter but rebound is expected

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 19 Matson expects shipping demand to pick up later in the year. A Matson container ship leaves Honolulu Harbor late in the afternoon while a tour submarine returns to its mooring dock.

    Matson expects shipping demand to pick up later in the year. A Matson container ship leaves Honolulu Harbor late in the afternoon while a tour submarine returns to its mooring dock.

Matson Inc. saw continued shipping weakness in the first quarter but expects demand to pick up during the second half of the year. Read more

