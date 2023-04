Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Grant Kubota was named to Forbes magazine’s list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Kubota is a senior vice president/wealth adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Honolulu wealth management office. This is the sixth consecutive year that he has received this honor. This award recognizes his excellence in wealth management services and his professionalism and dedication to his clients. Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience.

Kiley Esprecion will oversee Hawaii Fi-Do Service Dogs (Hawaii Fi-Do), succeeding founder Susan Luehrs, who will be retiring after 23 years. Esprecion spent a decade as a canine program coordinator-dog trainer/behaviorist for Heaven Can Wait Animals Society-Pups on Parole. The program is in partnership with the Nevada Department of Corrections and touched over 600 inmates and 4,500 dogs.

Sunspear Energy, a leading provider of state-of-the-art solar power systems, has hired Jamie Wakayama as marketing coordinator, administrative manager and energy consultant. Wakayama has over 10 years of experience as a marketing and sales specialist. Prior to Sunspear she was a full-time fashion stylist, social media and project manager for Los Angeles Business Group and marketing assistant at J Squared Communications.

