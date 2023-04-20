comscore Strong storm leaves damage in its wake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Strong storm leaves damage in its wake

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

    This courtesy footage shows the storm toppled a large tree that crushed a pickup truck and damaged two other vehicles in Ewa Beach.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM High wind early Wednesday morning tore the roof off the concession stand at Waima­nalo Country Farms at 41-225 Lupe St. Recent rain and wind have set back the seasonal opening for the farm known for its sunflower fields and fresh produce.

    High wind early Wednesday morning tore the roof off the concession stand at Waima­nalo Country Farms at 41-225 Lupe St. Recent rain and wind have set back the seasonal opening for the farm known for its sunflower fields and fresh produce.

A powerful storm that battered Oahu on Wednesday left thousands in the dark and a wake of toppled trees, downed power lines and blown roofs. Read more

