Hawaii News

Union for nonteacher public workers seeks pay equity

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, is working to resolve pay equity issues for about 6,800 public school workers.

    Randy Perreira, executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, is working to resolve pay equity issues for about 6,800 public school workers.

A union representing nearly 7,000 Hawaii public school employees other than teachers is claiming that pay equity for many of its members has been thrown out of whack by recent gains for teachers. Read more

