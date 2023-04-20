University of Hawaii ROTC cadets train amid growing tensions in Pacific
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cadets with the University of Hawaii’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps participated in a three-day exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows last week. At top, Cadet Abigail Pratt, a sophomore at UH, pointed an M-249 SAW machine gun during a mission.
Cadet Abigail Pratt, a sophomore at University of Hawaii, helps reapply camouflage face paint on a fellow cadet at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on the evening of April 14, 2023 after a mission as part of UH Army's ROTC's annual three day long spring field training exercise. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)
Cadets with University of Hawaii Army ROTC make their way through the thick brush at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on April 14, 2023 during the program's annual three day long spring field training exercise. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)
A University of Hawaii Army ROTC cadet searches a soldier playing an enemy fighter after his platoon raided their position and killed enemy forces at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows on April 14, 2023 during the program's annual three day long spring field training exercise. (Kevin Knodell/Star-Advertiser)
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cadets with the University of Hawaii’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps participated in a three-day exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows last week. Above, cadets disembarked from a Chinook helicopter.