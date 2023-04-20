Im, Otani lift Hilo men to PacWest title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo’s Junsu Im and Andrew Otani finished at 1-over 217 to take medalist honors and lead the Vulcans to the men’s team title at the PacWest Championship on Wednesday at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Im and Otani both shot final-round 3-over 75s to finish three shots ahead of Dominican’s Christian Schrodt. The Vulcans’ Keith Ng finished fifth at 223.

Hilo finished at 15-over 879 in the three-day event. Hawaii Pacific was fifth at 943 and Chaminade sixth and last at 960.

HPU’s highest finisher was Shion Suzuki, who finished tied for 15th at 229, while the top golfer for Chaminade was Ethan Alexander, who finished tied for 13th at 228.

In the women’s championship, Hawaii Pacific finished fifth at 99-over 963 and Hawaii Hilo sixth at 978.

HPU’s Lily Landt finished sixth at 19-over 235, while Hilo’s Kiersten Saludares tied for 10th at 239.