Im, Otani lift Hilo men to PacWest title
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Im, Otani lift Hilo men to PacWest title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii Hilo’s Junsu Im and Andrew Otani finished at 1-over 217 to take medalist honors and lead the Vulcans to the men’s team title at the PacWest Championship on Wednesday at Wigwam Golf Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Read more

UH made it a point in the fall to play at BWC tourney site
Television and radio – April 20, 2023

