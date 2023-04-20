Scoreboard – April 20, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at

Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua; Miliani at Kapolei; Pearl City at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: Semifinals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination

Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2.

ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination

Tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5.

OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park; Pearl City at Waianae; Leilehua at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Tournament, first round: Waipahu at Waialua; McKinley at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Championship, Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Round 3, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I boys: Tournament,

quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Waipahu vs.

Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament,

semifinals, Kapolei/Kaimuki winner vs.

Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Aiea winner vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at

McKinley.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Tournament. Third place: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

OIA girls: Tournament, first round:

Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs.

Roosevelt, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha/‘Iolani winner vs. Saint Louis, time/site TBD.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Waianae,

3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Big West Championship, Cal Poly vs. CSU Bakersfield, 8 a.m.;

Sacramento State vs. Long Beach State, 9:15 a.m.; Cal State Northridge vs.

UC Davis, 10:30 a.m.; Cal Poly/CSU

Bakersfield winner vs. Hawaii, 11:45 a.m.; Sacramento State/Long Beach State

winner vs. Cal State Northridge/UC Davis winner, 1 p.m. Elimination bracket matches at 2:15 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. All matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator, 2:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I tournament: Semifinals at McKinley, Pearl City/Waianae winner vs. Leilehua/Kaiser winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Campbell winner vs. Mililani/Kalani winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at higher seeds at 3 p.m., Kapolei/Campbell loser vs. Mililani/Kalani loser; Pearl City/Waianae loser vs. Leilehua/Kaiser loser.

OIA Division II tournament: Semifinals, Waipahu/Waialua winner at Nanakuli,

3 p.m.; McKinley/Radford winner at Aiea,

3 p.m. Fifth place, Waipahu/Waialua loser vs. McKinley/Radford loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed.

TENNIS

OIA: Individual Championships, Day 1,

1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis

Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Round 2, Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals: Mililani/Roosevelt winner vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.;

Kalaheo/Kaiser winner vs. Kapolei, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Boys Division I Tournament

First round

Wednesday

Kaiser def. Campbell 25-19, 25-19, 21-25,

25-20

Waipahu def. Kalani 25-20, 25-20, 22-25,

25-17

Nanakuli def. Castle 19-25, 25-19, 25-21,

23-25, 15-9

Kahuku def. Waialua 22-25, 25-17, 25-22,

20-25, 15-12

BIIF

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-21, 25-19,

25-23

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-13,

25-7, 25-18

Boys JV

Waiakea def. Kealakehe 26-24, 25-23

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-10,

25-17

GOLF

PacWest

Men’s Championship

At Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Wigwam Golf Course

Wednesday

Final Round

Team

Hawaii Hilo 285-294-300—879

Dominican 297-293-299—889

Holy Names 295-298-305—898

Academy of Art 307-308-323—938

Hawaii Pacific 311-310-322—943

Chaminade 316-313-331—960

Individual

Junsu Im (Hilo) 71-71-75—217

Andrew Otani (Hilo) 69-73-75—217

Christian Schrodt (Dom) 79-72-69—220

Luke Dugger (HN) 71-73-76—220

Josh Morris (Dom) 75-76-72—223

Keith Ng (Hilo) 70-79-74—223

Edvin Backstrom (HN) 74-74-76—224

Blas Ayesa (HN) 74-74-76—224

Dustin Franko (Hilo) 75-74-76—225

Anson Pan (AA) 75-76-75—226

Sam Nielsen (Dom) 73-75-78—226

Women’s Championship

At Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Wigwam Golf Course

Wednesday

Final Round

Team

Holy Names 315-310-324—949

Point Loma 309-326-320—955

Biola 328-312-320—960

Dominican 315-320-327—962

Hawaii Pacific 317-317-329—963

Hawaii Hilo 316-323-339—978

Academy of Art 328-320-333—981

Individual

Lavinia Romito (HN) 77-77-77—231

Brady Turnquist (Biola) 80-77-75—232

Jae Eun Park (AA) 75-77-80—232

Angelica Antonio (Dom) 76-78-79—233

Ebba Wernered (HN) 81-74-79—234

Lily Landt (HPU) 78-77-80—235

Tabetha Kang (PL) 72-80-84—236

Alli Kim (PL) 81-80-76—237

Raquel Prado (PL) 77-82-78—237

Ashley Pan (Dom) 83-78-78—239

Maddie Elias (AA) 78-82-79—239

Kellie Yamane (HPU) 73-84-82—239

Kiersten Saludares (Hilo) 75-78-86—239

Oahu Junior Golf Association

Rock the Villages in Ewa — Notah

Begay III Qualifier

At Ewa Villages Golf Course

Sunday

Boys

10-Younger

Carter Crouse 38-40—78

Titan Suratt 43-41—84

William Makaneole 44-42—86

Kevin Chen 44-48—92

Aiden Mizuno 44-49—93

11-12

Brycen James Massey 38-36—74

Dean Pagliarini 41-38—79

Mason Miyashiro 39-41—80

Donggeon Yoon 39-42—81

Keola Earle 41-47—88

13-14

Cade Huddleston 36-38—74

Ethan Nakatsukasa 37-38—75

Isaac Kim 39-38—77

Maximus Waki 38-40—78

Levi Swanson 39-40—79

15-18

Tyler Tamayori 35-33—68

Justin Todd 35-35—70

Bryce Toledo-Lue 35-35—70

Dylan Sakasegawa 33-37—70

James Fujita 35-38—73

Xyrus Senining 33-40—73

Girls

10-Younger

Lucy Cui 40-39—79

Ashlynn Tanaka 41-40—81

Madison Sur 38-45—83

Ava Wu 39-47—86

Sonia Kato 48-41—89

11-12

Yuna Kong 39-41—80

Mara Gillespie 39-41—80

Brooke Asao 43-38—81

Angelina Lin 40-44—84

Tay-Lina Nakagawa 40-44—84

13-14

Tatum Frias 41-43—84

Meagan Hashimoto 46-39—85

Aleena Guajardo 41-46—87

Nanami Yano 43-48—91

Lauren Chen 42-51—93

15-18

Ava Cepeda 32-36—68

Nicole Tanoue 36-35—71

Kate Nakaoka 35-37—72

Sydney Fuke 38-36—74

Nicole Ikeda 38-36—74

BASEBALL

ILH

Double-Elimination Tournament

Wednesday

At Ala Wai Field

Kamehameha 6, Mid-Pacific 1

W—Greyson Osbun. L—Payton Dixon.

Leading hitters—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-4,

2 runs; Cody Branco 2 RBIs; Aukai Kea 2-3; Jace Souza 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. MPI: Chandler Murray 3b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Saint Louis 5, ‘Iolani 3

W—Kolby Gushiken. L—Trent Ihle.

S—Tanner Chun.

Leading hitters—StL: Chun 2 RBIs;

Gushiken 2b. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-4, 2b; Mana Lau Kong 2-4; Travis Ujimori 2-2; Rylen Miyasaki 2-3; Cole Yonamine 2b.

OIA East

Wednesday

At Kaiser

Kaiser 12, Kailua 0, 5 inn.

W—Kanoa Morisaki. L—Racen Gauthe-

Santos.

Leading hitters—Kais: Taylin Oana 2-3,

3 runs; Nick Sakatani 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kade Hue 2b, 2 runs; Jaydyn

Venzon 2-3, 2 runs; Coy Ashimine 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 3b.

OIA Division II

Wednesday

At McKinley

Waialua 14, McKinley 3, 5 inn.

W—Davin Almeida. L—Michael Murata.

Leading hitters—Wail: Ian Dobecki 2b,

2 runs; Almeida 2 RBIs; Nate Delamarter 2-3, 3 runs; Elden Myers 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Brennan Eason 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Cole Tucker 2 runs. McK: Jese Reeves 2 RBIs.

At Waipahu

Waipahu 10, Kahuku 0, 6 inn.

W—Phoenix Torres. L—Hezekiah Colburn.

Leading hitters—Waip: Donnie Miller 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kade Maeda 3-5; Kadence Barcenilla 2 RBIs; Danen Nishimura 2 runs; Callan Okada 3-3, 2 2bs. 2 RBIs.

BIIF

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 16, Honokaa,

5 inn.

W—Noah Palea. L—Heolu Bertelmann-Mak.

Leading hitters—KSH: Liwai Correa 2 runs; Kaohu Kawelu 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Hanson 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Palea 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2-3, 2 runs; Brayden Malani 2b, 2 runs; Kydyn Nakamura 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Cross Pola 2 runs. Hon: Kinohi Lindsey 2-2; Aiden Jaoquin HR.

SOFTBALL

OIA

Division I Tournament

First Round

Wednesday

At Castle

Kapolei 10, Castle 9

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. L—Juju Berinobis

Leading hitters—Kap: Kiersten Flores

2 runs; Jashia-Lee Hernando 2-5, 2 runs; Kayara Tuiloma 3-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Keani Kalaola 3-4; Jayla Stephens 2-3; Hayden Imai 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; C. Cainglit 3b. Cast: Alena Frost 3b, 3 RBIs; Maddy Kong 2 runs; Kailene Berinobis-Tanele 2-3; Juju Berinobis 2-4; C. Kumai-Kahalewai 2-4,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Paris 2-3, 2 runs.

At Mililani

Mililani 22, Kailua 0, 4 inn.

W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Eden Shimaoka.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 4 runs; Kamryn Aoki 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kolbi

Kochi 3-3, 2b, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Kau‘i Garcia 4-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Pagampao 2-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Amber Aniya 2-3; Sunny Kahanu 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Ciana Cubi 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;

Kodie Ancheta 3-3, 2 RBIs.

At Moanalua

Pearl City 7, Moanalua 5

W—Ava Puaatuua. L—Kayla Mashino.

S—Grace Kikuchi.

Leading hitters—PC: Abigail Aribal 2-4; Puaatuua 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shazarei Hinds 2-5, 2 2bs; Haydyn Yamaguchi 3-4, 2b; Saunette Oshiro 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs;

Kendal Adaro 2-4. Moan: Maila Taga 2-3; Kara Miyoshi 2-3, 2b; Karah Marie Pasion 2b; Mashino 2b.