Scoreboard – April 20, 2023

CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha vs. 'Iolani, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. OIA East: Moanalua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate field; Kalani at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Leilehua; Miliani at Kapolei; Pearl City at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. GOLF ILH Varsity I: Semifinals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl Country Club. SOFTBALL ILH Varsity I: Double-Elimination Tournament, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field No. 2. ILH Varsity II: Double-Elimination Tournament, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4 p.m. at Sand Island Field No. 5. OIA Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals: Kapolei at Campbell; Mililani vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park; Pearl City at Waianae; Leilehua at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Tournament, first round: Waipahu at Waialua; McKinley at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD OIA: Championship, Trials, 3:45 p.m. at Pearl City. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity I boys: Tournament, Round 3, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. OIA Division I boys: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Leilehua, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Waipahu vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Mililani, to follow. OIA Division II boys: Tournament, semifinals, Kapolei/Kaimuki winner vs. Radford, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Aiea winner vs. McKinley, to follow. Matches at McKinley. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Tournament. Third place: Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final: Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani. OIA girls: Tournament, first round: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. FRIDAY BASEBALL Big West: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Kamehameha/‘Iolani winner vs. Saint Louis, time/site TBD. OIA Division II: McKinley at Waianae, 3 p.m. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College: Big West Championship, Cal Poly vs. CSU Bakersfield, 8 a.m.; Sacramento State vs. Long Beach State, 9:15 a.m.; Cal State Northridge vs. UC Davis, 10:30 a.m.; Cal Poly/CSU Bakersfield winner vs. Hawaii, 11:45 a.m.; Sacramento State/Long Beach State winner vs. Cal State Northridge/UC Davis winner, 1 p.m. Elimination bracket matches at 2:15 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. All matches at Queen’s Beach. JUDO ILH: Championships, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis. MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Bellator, 2:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena. SOFTBALL OIA Division I tournament: Semifinals at McKinley, Pearl City/Waianae winner vs. Leilehua/Kaiser winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei/Campbell winner vs. Mililani/Kalani winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at higher seeds at 3 p.m., Kapolei/Campbell loser vs. Mililani/Kalani loser; Pearl City/Waianae loser vs. Leilehua/Kaiser loser. OIA Division II tournament: Semifinals, Waipahu/Waialua winner at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; McKinley/Radford winner at Aiea, 3 p.m. Fifth place, Waipahu/Waialua loser vs. McKinley/Radford loser, 3 p.m. at higher seed. TENNIS OIA: Individual Championships, Day 1, 1 p.m. at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex. VOLLEYBALL ILH Varsity II boys: Tournament, Round 2, Hanalani vs. University, 6 p.m. at Sacred Hearts. WATER POLO OIA girls: Tournament, semifinals: Mililani/Roosevelt winner vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo/Kaiser winner vs. Kapolei, 6:10 p.m. Matches at K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA Boys Division I Tournament First round Wednesday Kaiser def. Campbell 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 Waipahu def. Kalani 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17 Nanakuli def. Castle 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 Kahuku def. Waialua 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12 BIIF Wednesday Boys Varsity Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-13, 25-7, 25-18 Boys JV Waiakea def. Kealakehe 26-24, 25-23 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-10, 25-17 GOLF PacWest Men’s Championship At Litchfield Park, Ariz. Wigwam Golf Course Wednesday Final Round Team Hawaii Hilo 285-294-300—879 Dominican 297-293-299—889 Holy Names 295-298-305—898 Academy of Art 307-308-323—938 Hawaii Pacific 311-310-322—943 Chaminade 316-313-331—960 Individual Junsu Im (Hilo) 71-71-75—217 Andrew Otani (Hilo) 69-73-75—217 Christian Schrodt (Dom) 79-72-69—220 Luke Dugger (HN) 71-73-76—220 Josh Morris (Dom) 75-76-72—223 Keith Ng (Hilo) 70-79-74—223 Edvin Backstrom (HN) 74-74-76—224 Blas Ayesa (HN) 74-74-76—224 Dustin Franko (Hilo) 75-74-76—225 Anson Pan (AA) 75-76-75—226 Sam Nielsen (Dom) 73-75-78—226 Women’s Championship At Litchfield Park, Ariz. Wigwam Golf Course Wednesday Final Round Team Holy Names 315-310-324—949 Point Loma 309-326-320—955 Biola 328-312-320—960 Dominican 315-320-327—962 Hawaii Pacific 317-317-329—963 Hawaii Hilo 316-323-339—978 Academy of Art 328-320-333—981 Individual Lavinia Romito (HN) 77-77-77—231 Brady Turnquist (Biola) 80-77-75—232 Jae Eun Park (AA) 75-77-80—232 Angelica Antonio (Dom) 76-78-79—233 Ebba Wernered (HN) 81-74-79—234 Lily Landt (HPU) 78-77-80—235 Tabetha Kang (PL) 72-80-84—236 Alli Kim (PL) 81-80-76—237 Raquel Prado (PL) 77-82-78—237 Ashley Pan (Dom) 83-78-78—239 Maddie Elias (AA) 78-82-79—239 Kellie Yamane (HPU) 73-84-82—239 Kiersten Saludares (Hilo) 75-78-86—239 Oahu Junior Golf Association Rock the Villages in Ewa — Notah Begay III Qualifier At Ewa Villages Golf Course Sunday Boys 10-Younger Carter Crouse 38-40—78 Titan Suratt 43-41—84 William Makaneole 44-42—86 Kevin Chen 44-48—92 Aiden Mizuno 44-49—93 11-12 Brycen James Massey 38-36—74 Dean Pagliarini 41-38—79 Mason Miyashiro 39-41—80 Donggeon Yoon 39-42—81 Keola Earle 41-47—88 13-14 Cade Huddleston 36-38—74 Ethan Nakatsukasa 37-38—75 Isaac Kim 39-38—77 Maximus Waki 38-40—78 Levi Swanson 39-40—79 15-18 Tyler Tamayori 35-33—68 Justin Todd 35-35—70 Bryce Toledo-Lue 35-35—70 Dylan Sakasegawa 33-37—70 James Fujita 35-38—73 Xyrus Senining 33-40—73 Girls 10-Younger Lucy Cui 40-39—79 Ashlynn Tanaka 41-40—81 Madison Sur 38-45—83 Ava Wu 39-47—86 Sonia Kato 48-41—89 11-12 Yuna Kong 39-41—80 Mara Gillespie 39-41—80 Brooke Asao 43-38—81 Angelina Lin 40-44—84 Tay-Lina Nakagawa 40-44—84 13-14 Tatum Frias 41-43—84 Meagan Hashimoto 46-39—85 Aleena Guajardo 41-46—87 Nanami Yano 43-48—91 Lauren Chen 42-51—93 15-18 Ava Cepeda 32-36—68 Nicole Tanoue 36-35—71 Kate Nakaoka 35-37—72 Sydney Fuke 38-36—74 Nicole Ikeda 38-36—74 BASEBALL ILH Double-Elimination Tournament Wednesday At Ala Wai Field Kamehameha 6, Mid-Pacific 1 W—Greyson Osbun. L—Payton Dixon. Leading hitters—KS: Elijah Ickes 2-4, 2 runs; Cody Branco 2 RBIs; Aukai Kea 2-3; Jace Souza 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs. MPI: Chandler Murray 3b. At Central Oahu Regional Park Saint Louis 5, ‘Iolani 3 W—Kolby Gushiken. L—Trent Ihle. S—Tanner Chun. Leading hitters—StL: Chun 2 RBIs; Gushiken 2b. Iol: Bruin Agbayani 2-4, 2b; Mana Lau Kong 2-4; Travis Ujimori 2-2; Rylen Miyasaki 2-3; Cole Yonamine 2b. OIA East Wednesday At Kaiser Kaiser 12, Kailua 0, 5 inn. W—Kanoa Morisaki. L—Racen Gauthe- Santos. Leading hitters—Kais: Taylin Oana 2-3, 3 runs; Nick Sakatani 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kade Hue 2b, 2 runs; Jaydyn Venzon 2-3, 2 runs; Coy Ashimine 2b; Chaz Kagimoto 3b. OIA Division II Wednesday At McKinley Waialua 14, McKinley 3, 5 inn. W—Davin Almeida. L—Michael Murata. Leading hitters—Wail: Ian Dobecki 2b, 2 runs; Almeida 2 RBIs; Nate Delamarter 2-3, 3 runs; Elden Myers 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Brennan Eason 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Cole Tucker 2 runs. McK: Jese Reeves 2 RBIs. At Waipahu Waipahu 10, Kahuku 0, 6 inn. W—Phoenix Torres. L—Hezekiah Colburn. Leading hitters—Waip: Donnie Miller 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kade Maeda 3-5; Kadence Barcenilla 2 RBIs; Danen Nishimura 2 runs; Callan Okada 3-3, 2 2bs. 2 RBIs. BIIF Wednesday Kamehameha-Hawaii 16, Honokaa, 5 inn. W—Noah Palea. L—Heolu Bertelmann-Mak. Leading hitters—KSH: Liwai Correa 2 runs; Kaohu Kawelu 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Hanson 3-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Palea 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kamaka Ili 2-3, 2 runs; Brayden Malani 2b, 2 runs; Kydyn Nakamura 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Cross Pola 2 runs. Hon: Kinohi Lindsey 2-2; Aiden Jaoquin HR. SOFTBALL OIA Division I Tournament First Round Wednesday At Castle Kapolei 10, Castle 9 W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo. L—Juju Berinobis Leading hitters—Kap: Kiersten Flores 2 runs; Jashia-Lee Hernando 2-5, 2 runs; Kayara Tuiloma 3-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Keani Kalaola 3-4; Jayla Stephens 2-3; Hayden Imai 2-4, 3b, 2 runs; C. Cainglit 3b. Cast: Alena Frost 3b, 3 RBIs; Maddy Kong 2 runs; Kailene Berinobis-Tanele 2-3; Juju Berinobis 2-4; C. Kumai-Kahalewai 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kylie Paris 2-3, 2 runs. At Mililani Mililani 22, Kailua 0, 4 inn. W—Makayla Pagampao. L—Eden Shimaoka. Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 4 runs; Kamryn Aoki 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kolbi Kochi 3-3, 2b, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Kau‘i Garcia 4-4, 3b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Pagampao 2-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Amber Aniya 2-3; Sunny Kahanu 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Ciana Cubi 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kodie Ancheta 3-3, 2 RBIs. At Moanalua Pearl City 7, Moanalua 5 W—Ava Puaatuua. L—Kayla Mashino. S—Grace Kikuchi. Leading hitters—PC: Abigail Aribal 2-4; Puaatuua 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shazarei Hinds 2-5, 2 2bs; Haydyn Yamaguchi 3-4, 2b; Saunette Oshiro 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs; Kendal Adaro 2-4. Moan: Maila Taga 2-3; Kara Miyoshi 2-3, 2b; Karah Marie Pasion 2b; Mashino 2b. Previous Story Television and radio – April 20, 2023