A key contributor to the University of Hawaii baseball team’s pitching staff is not a pitcher at all.

Blake Hiraki has only one hit in his three-season UH career, with just one at bat this year.

But Hiraki has made an indelible impact in the ’pen.

As the primary bullpen catcher, Hiraki scouts opposing hitters, provides guidance for the UH pitchers before and during games, and offers real-time intel to the coaches.

“It has to do with being in the moment and concentrating,” said Hiraki, who alternates between sitting in the dugout and bullpen. “We talk about controlling our attention … and be on every single pitch, not taking a pitch off.”

In the throwing sessions in the practices ahead of games, Hiraki sets targets — and targeted goals.

“As a catcher working with the pitchers, I feel you need to be real with them,” Hiraki said. “At the same time, we talk and highlight some of the good things they do.”

Critiques are delivered as constructive suggestions. “Just things they can work on,” Hiraki said. “Just small things they can control.”

Before the game, pitching coach Mathew Troupe, graduate manager Grady Miller and the catchers will offer tips to the pitchers. “Minuscule things,” Hiraki said. “Not try to overwhelm them, so when they get out there, the game’s easier. We’re trying to make the game as easy as possible for the pitcher because there’s a lot going on his head.”

After a reliever warms up, Hiraki will share his impression with the coaches. “They’ll ask about a pitch or what he’s doing,” Hiraki said. “I’ll let Coach Troupe know what their pitches are doing, how they’re looking in the ’pen.”

Hiraki said he enjoys working with experienced pitchers and newcomers. “We have a bunch of flamethrowers,” Hiraki said. “Gus (Harry Gustin) is our main guy who throws the hardest. He deserves the Friday night spot.”

Hiraki said Harrison Bodendorf, Randy Abshier, Dalton Renne and Matt Flores have the best sliders; Bodendorf and Connor Harrison throw the most deceptive changeups. “Everyone has their own (style),” Hiraki said.

After a standout career at ‘Iolani, Hiraki has embraced his dual role as a student and backup catcher for the ’Bows. Hiraki was named the team’s top scholar-athlete for the 2020-21 academic year. Hiraki, who has a 3.8 cumulative GPA, is pursuing degrees in human development/family studies and Japanese. The latter study will be helpful in working with Itsuki Takemoto, a two-way player from Japan, who enrolled at UH this semester and will play for the ’Bows next season.

Hiraki concedes the challenges of balancing an intensive class load and baseball. But Hiraki said he follows coach Rich Hill’s advice of controlling the “control-ables.”

“What you do in the classroom needs to be taken care of before coming to the field,” Hiraki said.

As a sixth-grader, Hiraki, who was a pitcher and shortstop, was asked to fill in at catcher. “I fell in love with the position,” he said.

He is meticulous about every aspect of catching, down to the care of his mitt, a Wilson A2000. The catchers receive their mitts at the end of fall training. While submerging in water and applying Saddle Soap are popular ways to custom-shape a mitt, Hiraki prefers mostly constant use. “You’ve got to catch, and slowly mold it into the way you like,” Hiraki said of the month-long transformation. On trips, the mitt is packed in the carry-on bag.

“Everyone’s glove is their baby, especially the catcher’s,” Hiraki said. “It’s our tool. It’s everything to us. You’ve got to take a lot of care with it.”

