Letter: Blangiardi should fix Waikiki Natatorium

We seem to now have in Rick Blangiardi a mayor with infinite courage. He is making operational the $10 billion, over-budget rail system, raising the salaries of the City Council and department heads by as much as 30%, and ignoring the huge property tax increases on local residents.

I wonder how far his courage could go. Repair the arches and stands, remove the pool and open up the Waikiki Natatorium. This has been a sore sight for locals and tourists for more than 40 years. It's time to finally have a mayor brave enough to do the right thing and give city taxpayers something to be proud of.

Earl F. Arakaki
Ewa Beach