Letter: Blangiardi should fix Waikiki Natatorium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Blangiardi should fix Waikiki Natatorium

We seem to now have in Rick Blangiardi a mayor with infinite courage. He is making operational the $10 billion, over-budget rail system, raising the salaries of the City Council and department heads by as much as 30%, and ignoring the huge property tax increases on local residents. Read more

